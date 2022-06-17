Precision Talent Solutions Recognized for Corporate Leadership By International Stability Operations Association; Jake Frazer Quoted

Precision Talent Solutions announced on Tuesday that the company was recognized for its corporate leadership after receiving a VANGUARD AWARD from the International Stability Operations Association.

“We seek to help our clients in any environment and with whatever deadlines they face. Our success draws on members of the team spread across ten different countries. This award is a testament to their skills, hard work, and dedication,” said Jake Frazer, PTS Co-Founder, and President.

Precision Talent Solutions is a veteran-owned small business with a combined 400 years of experience and expertise in the government contracting (GovCon) sector. Founded in 2015, PTS focuses on the challenge of talent recruitment for CONUS and OCONUS government programs in 10 different countries across the globe.

Precision Talent Solutions prides itself on differentiating its business through its unrivalled experience in overseas contracting and our proprietary technology that can accelerate the recruitment and mobilization process by as much as 70 percent in our industry.

Precision Talent Solutions delivers global talent management for Government Services, Aid & Development, and Defense & Aerospace. For business inquiries, please contact Jake Frazer at [email protected] , follow us on LinkedIn , and check out our website .