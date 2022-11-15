Annual ISOA Summit to Examine Current, Future Stability Operations Issues

The International Stability Operations Association will hold its annual summit, Partnering for Global Security: New Era Conflicts and Alliances, at the McLean, Virginia Hilton hotel on Nov. 17 and 18.

To examine global issues in stability operations, this year’s event will consider the areas of security and cybersecurity, logistics, health care, refugees, legal affairs, small business needs and additional contracting support opportunities from organizations involved in stability operations worldwide.

With over 350 attendees, the event hosts leaders spanning the U.S. government and military, contracting, small businesses, non-governmental organizations and academia.

During this year’s summit, speakers from across the industry will discuss mission-critical needs regarding Ukraine, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Region Command, the middle east and Africa.

Keynote speakers featured include Lieutenant General Scott Spellmon , commanding general of the Army Corps of Engineers, John Tenaglia , director of defense pricing and contracting for the Department of Defense, and General Stephen Townsend , former commander of the U.S. Africa Command and retired Army general.

Other notable participants are three-time Wash100 Award recipient and KBR President Byron Bright and fellow Wash100 Award winner Terry Ryan , CEO of Constellis. The two executives will be participating in a panel discussion moderated by ISOA President and Executive Director Howie Lind , which will tackle topics such as current issues facing government contractors and the effects of events in Ukraine and the Pacific region.

Additional panels held throughout the day will address various issues facing stability organizations including strategic competition, contingency contracting, future threats and more.

As the ISOA’s most prominent event, the summit serves as a key point of connection for the stability community as it brings policymakers, industry leaders, implementers and experts together as ISOA strives to promote strategic engagement for both the public and private sectors worldwide.

For more information about the summit, be sure to visit the ISOA website .