Pentagon Announces Additional $1B in Military Assistance to Ukraine

The Department of Defense announced that the U.S. will provide $1 billion in additional military support to help Ukraine continue to defend itself against Russian invasion.

J. Todd Breasseale, deputy assistant to the secretary for public affairs at DOD, said Wednesday the latest package brings the total U.S. security assistance to Ukraine to about $6.3 billion since the start of the Biden administration and consists of $350 million in assistance through the use of a presidential drawdown authority and $650 million in funds through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.

Under the PDA authorization, military capabilities to be provided include howitzers, ammunition, tactical vehicles, additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, spare parts and other equipment.

The USAI package includes Harpoon coastal defense systems; radios, night vision devices, thermal sights and other optics; and funding for maintenance, sustainment, transportation, training and administrative costs.

DOD News reported that representatives from over 50 countries participated in the Ukraine Defense Contact Group’s third meeting in Brussels and committed to delivering more military capabilities to Ukrainian forces.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who chaired the meeting, said Germany will provide Ukraine with multiple-launch rocket systems and guided MLRS munitions and Slovakia will deliver MI-series helicopters and rocket ammunition.

“We also discussed important new artillery donations from many countries, including Canada, Poland and the Netherlands,” added Austin, a 2022 Wash100 Award winner.