NOAA Selects ASRC Federal Business for Satellite Operations and Maintenance Support; Jennifer Felix Quoted

An arm of ASRC Federal has won a potential five-year, $44 million contract from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association to conduct repair and functionality assistance services on a ground satellite system.

Under the Fairbanks Command and Data Acquisition Station Operations and Maintenance Support Services contract, Netcentric Technology commenced set-up, modifications and administration of specialized satellite equipment on June 1, the subsidiary said Tuesday.

The contract’s work will be carried out at the FCDAS facilities in Fairbanks, Alaska, which ASRC CEO and President Jennifer Felix attests is a vital federal resource that runs at every hour of the day, each day of the week, even during emergencies and extreme weather conditions.

“We are honored to continue our work on this important mission, and grateful for this validation of our team’s experience, contributions and previous success,” shared Felix, who is also a previous recipient of the Wash100 Award .

At the FCDAS satellite depot, Netcentric and ASRC Federal will provide upkeep services for the buildings, transportation equipment, roads and infrastructure that make the satellites possible at the facilities. Their efforts are expected to directly aid the FCDAS’ mission to gather meteorological and environmental data via polar-orbiting satellites.

The site is additionally a substitute for the principle NOAA geostationary satellite ground headquarters.

Netcentric is currently performing engineering and operations support for Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico through 2029 under a U.S. Air Force contract. Their team is executing general management, installation and emergency management services for the base’s civil engineering work under this $380 million contract, not dissimilar from its newly awarded NOAA award.