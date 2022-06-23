MITRE Elevates Two Vice Presidents to New Roles in CAASD, Air/Space Forces Division; Jason Providakes Quoted

Not-for-profit information technology provider for the government MITRE has announced two new promotions to its executive team.

Kerry Buckley has been appointed vice president of the Center for Advanced Aviation System Development and Eliahu Niewood has been elevated to the position of vice president of air and space forces in the company’s national security sector, the McLean, Virginia-based company said Thursday.

“Kerry and Eli bring a wealth of knowledge and experience from their leadership in defense and intelligence that will help shape our work program and strengthen our position to drive solutions of national impact,” said Jason Providakes , CEO and president of MITRE and a three-time recipient of the Wash100 Award .

In her new role, Buckley will be expected to oversee the company’s domestic and international civil aviation, aerospace and transportation business. The CAASD, her new domain, is a research and development task force that works in tandem with the Federal Aviation Administration.

Buckley has presided at MITRE for over 20 years now, serving in positions such as vice president for intelligence programs in the national security division and director of the organization’s information technology technical center. Before her time at MITRE, she spent time at companies such as Veridian Corporation, an offshoot of General Dynamics and worked in the U.S. Office of Personnel Management.

“Kerry will build upon MITRE’s significant legacy in aviation safety as we pioneer for a better future and expand our transportation and aerospace work,” remarked Providakes.

As vice president of air and space forces in the national security sector, Niewood is slated to satisfy Air Force service branch goals and marshal the completion of technical capabilities to meet those objectives.

The newly promoted executive has been with MITRE for the last five years, during which time he has administered the development of a newly devised wave of command-and-control technology for the Department of Defense, among other accomplishments. Prior to coming to MITRE, Niewood was a technical adviser to the director of the U.S. Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office as well as the leader of the engineering division at the MIT Lincoln Laboratory.

Keoki Jackson , senior vice president and general manager of MITRE’s national security sector said that Niewood’s new responsibilities will include aiding “nuclear enterprise modernization, cyber operations, and superior battle management and logistics in contested environments.”