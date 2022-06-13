Maximus Foundation Dedicates More Than $2M in Annual Giving to Nonprofits; CEO Bruce Caswell Quoted

Government services company Maximus has pledged over $2 million worth of grants to aid nonprofits and humanitarian causes in the United States for its 2022 annual giving initiative.

Offered through the charitable Maximus Foundation, the donations are expected to reach 167 different organizations and are designed to lend assistance to the three designated areas of need in this year’s efforts: community development, youth development and healthcare services , the McLean, Virginia-based company said Monday.

Bruce Caswell , CEO and president of Maximus and a four-time Wash100 Award recipient, commented that the company has rebranded their tagline as ‘Moving People Forward’ in order to emphasize the enterprise’s devotion to causing positive change. He also said that in many cases, the grants offered by the foundation relate to personal causes of importance to Maximus team members.

For over two decades, the Maximus Foundation has worked to direct funding toward health, child and family development, aiming to foster community growth. Among the 2022 contributions are $400,000 in grants for 34 homelessness mitigation and aid-focused nonprofits and over $300,000 pledged to 25 child abuse and child hunger-dedicated nonprofits.

“We are excited to announce this year’s grant recipients, as we continue to expand the number of organizations and the overall community investment. It has been inspiring to see the growth and impact of the Maximus Foundation continue to deepen over time,” remarked John Boyer , chair of the Maximus Foundation.

The 2022 donations outdo the organization’s 2021 contributions; last year, the foundation offered $1.2 million in grants to 154 causes. This year’s grants will be distributed throughout the remaining months to their various outlets.

In May, Maximus relocated their headquarters from Reston, Virginia to an office in McLean on Tysons Boulevard . The move was framed in the context of the company’s commitments to workforce flexibility.