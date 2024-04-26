DLA Chief Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly on Importance of Data Acumen, Need to Promote Small Businesses

Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly, director of the Defense Logistics Agency, highlighted the importance of data within DLA and the need for industry partners to address the data acumen of their workforce.

“Data is the most decisive commodity we manage, and DLA’s role within the DoD is unique when it comes to delivering and connecting logistics data,” Simerly said during his keynote speech at a conference on Wednesday.

“Our responsibility to effectively employ data to drive decisions and achieve advantages depends on the data acumen of our workforce and the leaders who support them,” he added.

Simerly told conference attendees that advancing defense socioeconomic goals is one of DLA’s primary focus areas. He also stressed the importance of promoting small businesses in the defense ecosystem.

“Together, we stand committed to fostering an environment where small businesses thrive, collaborating seamlessly with prime contractors to ensure collective success and sustainability across the defense industrial base,” he said.

“We recognize that by nurturing our small businesses, we not only bolster our industrial base but promote economic vitality and inclusivity within our communities,” the DLA director added.

His remarks also touched on DLA’s transformation framework, which focuses on enhancing the agency’s workforce, precision, posture and partnerships.