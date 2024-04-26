Army Unveils New Electronic Health Data Capture Software Modernization Program

The U.S. Army has launched a new program to modernize the service branch’s efforts to develop, integrate and field software capabilities to capture electronic health data of soldiers worldwide.

The Operational Medicine Information Systems-Army, or OMIS-A, will replace the Medical Communications for Combat Casualty Care program, which has provided operational health information technology products to the Army since 1999.

“Over the past 20-plus years, the MC4 team not only rose to the challenges in software development, fielding and product sustainment, but it showed resilience and transformed to meet Army needs,” said Col. Matthew Paul, project manager for Integrated Personnel and Pay System-Army.

“We’re building on the legacy of MC4’s accomplishments to rapidly develop and deploy innovative software solutions to revolutionize operational health IT,” said Steve Reichard, the incoming OMIS-A product lead.

According to the Army Program Executive Office for Enterprise Information Systems, OMIS-A will electronically capture all medical treatment provided to Soldiers to update their electronic health records.

OMIS-A will also provide a tactical medical capability at all care levels to Army physicians and medical specialists, address the Army’s medical information requirements and ensure integration with current and future Department of Defense and Army communication infrastructures.