Guidehouse Enters Digital Transformation-Focused JV, MPA with TechSur Solutions; CEO Scott McIntyre Quoted

Consulting firm Guidehouse has initiated a strategic joint venture and mentor-protégé agreement with technology company TechSur Solutions.

Named 1DTS, the JV will concentrate on public sector-serving digital transformation, cloud-based applications and analytics , Guidehouse said Thursday.

“TechSur offers proven core competencies in mechanizing and automating the process of IT modernization while Guidehouse brings commensurate expertise in digital transformation and IT consulting,” explained Scott McIntyre , CEO of Guidehouse and a six-time Wash100 Award winner.

The partnership is made possible due to Guidehouse’s acquisition of Dovel Technologies and is a function of the U.S. Small Business Administration Mentor-Protégé Program.

The MPA will facilitate Guidehouse’s exchange of knowledge regarding the marketing tools and services such as modernization, enterprise DevSecOps and adaptive artificial intelligence to federal government customers.

1DTS will compound the two organizations’ capabilities in providing digital transformation to government clients like the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Amit Yadav , chief technology officer of TechSur Solutions, said that Guidehouse bolsters the former company’s resources and the JV “strengthens and highlights the technical savvy and expertise of both organizations.”

In the collaboration, Guidehouse’s team is skilled in creating and executing enterprise architecture, integrating systems and developing, operating and fixing software. TechSur’s skill set and interests lie in constructing technical tools that are appealing to human users.

Guidehouse is also currently maintaining a joint venture with business management consulting firm ReefPoint Group called Taurian Consulting. In April, the JV was awarded a five-year contract from the Department of Veterans Affairs to strengthen the VA’s environmental sustainability .