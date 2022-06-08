DOD’s CMMC Partner Organization Changes Name, Updates Logo & Website

The accreditation body responsible for helping operationalize the Department of Defense’s Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification program has rebranded itself, seven months after the Pentagon revamped its initiative to ensure contractors meet standards for safeguarding sensitive information.

CMMC-AB adopted the name The Cyber AB, created a new website and redesigned its emblem as part of the rebranding move, the Maryland-based nonprofit said Tuesday.

The organization noted its roles and responsibilities under a support agreement with the Pentagon will remain the same.

“As we get closer to CMMC becoming an operational reality, it was important for us to distinguish ourselves more effectively,” said Matthew Travis, CEO of The Cyber AB.

The non-governmental entity updated its online marketplace that lists service providers and other parties involved in the certification program for the defense industrial base’s cybersecurity efforts.

DOD formally introduced the program in January 2020 in a move to establish a mechanism for confirming the cyber readiness of defense primes and their subcontractors before they can do business with the department.

The Pentagon launched CMMC 2.0 in November last year after completion of an internal review.