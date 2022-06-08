Census Bureau Modernizes Geocoding Tool

The U.S. Census Bureau has launched Census Geocoder, a redesigned cloud-based web application for government agencies, businesses and other data users seeking to match geographic locations and entities with their respective addresses.

The agency said Monday it modernized Geocoder, which was initially unveiled in 2013, to speed up processing time and make it more efficient in geocoding addresses and coordinates.

The update includes an enhanced user experience for those utilizing desktops, tablets and mobile devices, as well as a more stable environment capable of delivering scalable and quicker lookup results.

The agency moved Geocoder’s processing elements to the cloud to provide a platform with faster response times while retaining the same functionality.