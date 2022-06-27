Brad Smith: Microsoft Report Cites Cyber Lessons From Ukraine War, Highlights 4 Tenets to Combat Russian Cyberthreats

Brad Smith, president and vice chair of Microsoft, said the company’s new intelligence report offers five cybersecurity conclusions from the ongoing war in Ukraine and one is that defense against military invasion requires the capability to distribute and disburse data assets and digital operations into other countries.

“Second, recent advances in cyber threat intelligence and end-point protection have helped Ukraine withstand a high percentage of destructive Russian cyberattacks,” Smith wrote in the foreword of the report Defending Ukraine: Early Lessons from the Cyber War published Wednesday.

The report also noted that Russian intelligence agencies have ramped up espionage and network penetration activities against allied governments and carried out cyber influence initiatives worldwide to back their war efforts.

Smith said the lessons from the war in Ukraine demand a comprehensive and coordinated strategy to build up defenses against cyber influence, espionage and destructive operations.

He stated that there are four tenets to counter Russian cyberthreats and these are using digital tactics and technology to fight such threats; relying on public-private collaboration; embracing the need for multilateral collaboration among governments to safeguard democratic societies; and upholding free expression in democratic societies.

These four tenets should be supported with a comprehensive strategy to fight Russian cyber influence operations: detect, disrupt, defend against and deter foreign cyberthreats, Smith added.

