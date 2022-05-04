Lt. Gen. Maria Barrett Assumes Army Cyber Command Leadership

Lt. Gen. Maria Barrett was named as the fifth commanding general of U.S. Army Cyber Command, succeeding Stephen Fogarty, who retired from the military service branch after almost four decades of service, DVIDS reported Tuesday.

Barrett officially took over the leadership of ARCYBER in a change of command ceremony on Tuesday at Fort Gordon in Georgia.

Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville, who facilitated the transfer of the ARCYBER colors to Barrett, said the event is also a way to highlight the efforts of the command and the cyber warriors under it. He also cited Fogarty’s leadership, technical expertise and professionalism, as well as expressed belief in Barrett’s ability to lead the command.

Barrett’s military career includes time serving as deputy director of current operations, J-3, Cyber Command; deputy commanding general, Joint Force Headquarters—Cyber, ARCYBER; and deputy commander (operations), Cyber National Mission Force, USCYBERCOM.

Some of her recognitions are the Distinguished Service Medal; Legion of Merit; Joint Service Achievement Medal; and Army Achievement Medal.