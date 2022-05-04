Marine Corps Highlights Need for Digital Interoperability in 2022 Aviation Plan

The U.S. Marine Corps has released its 2022 Aviation Plan highlighting the importance of digital interoperability within its fleet of aircraft, Breaking Defense reported Tuesday.

The document states that the capability to fuse, sense and share information at tactical speeds within the Joint Force, allies and partners increasingly characterizes the future Marine Air Ground Task Force or MAGTF.

According to the aviation plan, MAGTF DI seeks to develop and deploy capabilities within a multiplatform aerial layer to link the space layer, ground-based maneuver units and higher echelons via redundant access points into the Joint All Domain Command and Control networks and the Naval Tactical Grid.

“The goal of MAGTF DI is to provide the required information to the right participants at the right time, to overcome an adversary, while improving efficiency and effectiveness. MAGTF DI aims to provide greater situational awareness, accelerate the kill chain, and enhance survivability to outmaneuver and defeat the threat,” the document reads.

According to the publication, the plan includes the strategic vision by the service’s deputy commandant for aviation and projects the Marine Corps’ future aviation fleet.