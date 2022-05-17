Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Michael Cederholm Nominated as Deputy Commandant for Aviation

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Michael Cederholm has received a nomination from President Biden to serve as the service branch’s deputy commandant for aviation.

Cederholm, who serves as commanding general of the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in North Carolina, is also nominated for the grade of lieutenant general, the Department of Defense said Monday.

If confirmed by Senate, Cederholm would succeed Lt. Gen. Mark Wise, who assumed the position in July 2020. He would advise the commandant on all aviation matters and oversee the development and coordination of plans and policies for managing the Marine Corps’ aviation programs.

Cederholm is a Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, native, who was commissioned in 1989 after graduating from Wesleyan University. His military career includes positions such as deputy commander of Marine Corps Forces Command and deputy commanding general of Fleet Marine Force Atlantic.

He has experience flying every operational type-model aircraft in the Marine Corps fleet, including the F-35B fighter jet and CH-53K helicopter.