Easy access to all the Government news updates

Subscribe and receive personalized news articles straight in your inbox

*By clicking "Join us now" you agree to receive emails, promotions and general messages from ExecutiveGov. In addition, you also agree to ExecutiveGov's Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.

x
/

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra Formalizes Health Research Project Agency

1 min read

Xavier Becerra, secretary at the Department of Health and Human Services and a previous Wash100 Award winner, has officially organized the Advanced Research Project Agency for Health (ARPA-H) to drive innovations in the biomedical discipline. 

Becerra appointed Adam Russell, a former program manager at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, to serve as acting deputy director of the new entity that will operate under the National Institutes of Health, HHS said Wednesday.

Russell is currently serving as chief scientist of the University of Maryland’s Applied Research Laboratory for Intelligence and Security and will formally assume the ARPA-H leadership role in June.

“ARPA-H will have a singular purpose: to drive breakthroughs in health, including the prevention, detection and treatment of diseases such as cancer, Alzheimer’s and diabetes,” said Becerra, a previous Wash100 Award winner. 

Public Law 117-103, which was enacted on March 15, authorized the department to establish ARPA-H. HHS said President Biden intends to appoint a full-time director for the new research agency.

ExecutiveGov Logo

Sign Up Now! Executive Gov provides you with Free Daily Updates and News Briefings about Healthcare IT

Tags:
You might be interested in