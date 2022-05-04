GovCon Expert Chuck Brooks Authors New Zero Trust White Paper; Anacomp CEO Tom Cunningham Quoted

Chuck Brooks , a highly esteemed cybersecurity leader as well as an influential member of Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Expert program, recently authored a new white paper with Anacomp, to discuss the how federal organizations can meet the guidelines provided by CISA and the DHS in order to implement cybersecurity and zero-trust data-centric strategies.

GovCon Expert Chuck Brooks , an advisory board member of Anacomp, authored the new white paper in order to address the paradigm shift as a call for an inventory of all assets as foundational to implementing a Zero Trust Architecture .

“Our new white paper can help organizations prioritize an actionable inventory of critical assets like data,” said Tom Cunningham , Anacomp’s CEO. “Anacomp’s D3 Data Discovery solution can aid organizations by automating identification and mitigation of high-value and high-risk unstructured and structured data before damaging data breaches occur.”

However, building Zero Trust in organizations represents a significant challenge due to the technology and training required to combat the growing sophistication of cyberthreats.

As GovCon Expert Chuck Brooks explains in the latest white paper, planning for Zero Trust must start with a strong risk management framework, including a complete inventory of all assets such as data that is at risk. You can’t protect what you don’t know you have.

Chuck Brooks, the white paper’s author, has extensive expertise serving as a two-time presidential appointee, leadership at the Department of Homeland Security, teaching cybersecurity and risk management at Georgetown University, and authoring dozens of articles on cyber tech and policy for publications such as Forbes, Huffington Post, The Hill, and others.