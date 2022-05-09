ECS Tops 2022 100 MSPs List for Fourth Consecutive Year; President John Heneghan Quoted

ECS announced on Monday that the company was named the top managed service provider (MSP) for the fourth year in a row on the annual Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs 2022 list, which identifies and honors the top 100 MSPs in healthcare, legal, government, financial services, and manufacturing-based vertical market expertise to drive annual recurring revenues (ARR).

“We continue to see a shift in the public sector market toward managed services as a preferred service delivery model for access to transformative solutions driving mission outcomes,” said ECS President John Heneghan , who is also a 2022 Wash100 Award recipient.

“As the top MSP, we have demonstrated our expertise and experience in delivering best-in-breed technologies and enterprise-wide solutions for automation, AI, cybersecurity, cloud, ServiceNow, and advanced analytics,” Heneghan added.

ECS delivers complete cloud infrastructure and application migration services—from design and implementation to management and 24/7 support. With an eye on consulting, security and compliance, we’ll help you stay one step ahead, no matter where you are on your cloud adoption journey.

Recently, ECS release the three reasons to invest in Managed Cybersecurity in 2022, which are for federal leaders to focus on protecting their enterprise immediately as well as reduce the complexity for cyber analysts and securing your data from cyberattacks.

“ECS is honored to be once again recognized as the top MSP,” said Andy Woods , ECS vice president of enterprise managed services.“By implementing a 24x7x365 managed solution from a global provider, organizations get the advantage of automation, orchestration, and analysis of the threat landscape impacting all verticals. Organizations also continue to achieve cost stability while gaining access to a bench of subject matter expe