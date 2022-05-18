ECS Lands Recompete Contract for USMC M-SHARP Information Technology Services; John Heneghan Quoted

ECS has won a contract from the Marine Sierra Hotel Aviation Readiness Program to offer modernization services and technological support.

Under the three-year, $19 million firm-fixed-price contract, the ECS team is tasked with performing operational agile software engineering , maintenance and sustainment, enhancements and routine updates, among other responsibilities, the Fairfax, Virginia-based company said Wednesday.

“ECS is honored to work on M-SHARP as we continue to provide cutting-edge IT solutions which help our Nation’s warfighters be mission ready,” commented John Heneghan , president of ECS and a recipient of the 2022 Wash100 Award .

M-SHARP is an online training administration program that allows units to participate in flight demonstrations and retain combat skills via real-time forecasting, scheduling, proactive exercises and reporting. It is overseen by the U.S. Marine Corps Training and Education Command Aviation Standards Branch.

ECS has a history of contribution to M-SHARP and their prime incumbent position on the new contract requires them to furnish user support and training, help desk support and accreditation and information assurance, in addition to cloud hosting upkeep and sustainment.

In the past, ECS has equipped M-SHARP with a training and readiness module that was reportedly beneficial to the program, as well as spearheaded the system’s migration to a secure, USMC cloud database that strengthened application functionality.

Looking ahead, ECS will extend its work providing Marine Aircraft Wing units with field service representative end support and training, alongside its contributions of an integrated ticketing system, enhanced logging and reporting and specialized flight schedule capabilities.

“We’re thrilled to continue our support of M-SHARP, leveraging Scaled Agile Frameworks (SAFe) to continuously deliver new capabilities to the MAWs on time and on budget,” said Luis “CC” Colon-Castro , vice president of mission systems at ECS.