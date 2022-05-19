DOE Partners With Frontier Development Lab to Explore Use of AI in Energy, Climate Research

The Department of Energy’s artificial intelligence and technology office has joined the Frontier Development Lab program as a new federal partner to explore how to apply AI and machine learning tools in addressing challenges related to climate adaptation, energy futures and disaster response.

FDL is an applied AI research program that seeks to address knowledge gaps in Earth science, space and energy by teaming subject domain experts with machine learning professionals, SETI Institute said Wednesday.

The program is a public-private partnership between NASA, U.S. Geological Survey, SETI Institute, Google Cloud, Lockheed Martin, Intel, Nvidia, Trillium Technologies and other domestic and international partners.

FDL will help DOE address seven research challenges, including geomechanics for carbon sequestration, wildfires, adapting energy infrastructure to climate change and concentrated solar power controller optimization.

For calendar year 2022, FDL will also undertake research challenges in the areas of lunar exploration, Earth science, space medicine, heliophysics and astrobiology.