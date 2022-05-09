David Pekoske Nominated for 2nd TSA Term

President Biden has announced his intent to nominate David Pekoske for a second term as administrator of the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration.

Pekoske, who was sworn in as the seventh TSA administrator in 2017, oversees the agency’s 60,000-strong workforce and leads the security operations at nearly 440 airports nationwide, the White House said Friday.

During his tenure as TSA administrator, Pekoske assumed the role of DHS secretary on an acting basis and performed the duties of deputy secretary of the department.

The 33-year veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard also served as a commissioner on the congressionally mandated intergovernmental body Cyberspace Solarium Commission.

Prior to his retirement from the Coast Guard, Pekoske served as vice commandant, chief operating officer and component acquisition executive of the service.

Pekoske has experience providing security, intelligence and counterterrorism support services to various government agencies.