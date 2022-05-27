David Padrino Named 1st OPM Chief Transformation Officer

David Padrino, an executive director at the Office of Personnel Management, has been appointed to the agency’s newly created position of chief transformation officer.

He will be responsible for helping the office implement its strategic plan, initiatives under the President’s Management Agenda and other priorities for the agency director, OPM said Wednesday.

Padrino has led the OPM Office of Human Capital Data Management and Modernization since February 2021 and previously worked for the Colorado government in a series of leadership roles that include service as the state’s first chief performance officer.

He also held a seven-year career at Boston Consulting Group and served as assistant director of the New York City Workforce Investment Board.