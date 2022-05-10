Amentum Awarded $39M Army Contract for Research and Development; Jill Bruning Quoted

Amentum announced on Tuesday that the company has secured a potential five-year, $39 million to support the Combat Capabilities and Development Command Soldier Center’s (CCDC SC) as well as the Soldier Protection and Survivability Directorate (SPSD) for the U.S. Army.

Under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle, Amentum will provide Research, Development, Test and Evaluation (RDT&E) services.

“One of the most impactful programs we can work on are those related to soldier survivability,” said Jill Bruning , president of Amentum’s IS4 Strategic Business Unit. “Our experts will help to explore a variety of ways to ensure combatants are well-protected and remain mission capable on the battlefield, improving outcomes in all types of military engagements.”

Amentum will collaborate with the SPSD at Natick Soldier Research, Development and Engineering Center ( NSRDEC ), also known as Natick Labs, under the contract to develop novel solutions and improved capabilities based on the needs of the warfighter.

The two companies will focus on enhancing lethality through protection and survivability on current and future battlefields: sensor threats, environmental threats, ballistic and blast threats, chemical and biological threats, and directed energy threats.

About Amentum

Amentum is a premier global services partner supporting critical programs of national significance across defense, security, intelligence, energy, and environment. Amentum draws from a century-old heritage of operational excellence, mission focus, and successful execution underpinned by a strong culture of safety and ethics.