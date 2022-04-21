Vinod Brahmapuram Joins Lumen Technologies as Head of Security Business Development

Lumen Technologies announced on Thursday that Vinod Brahmapuram , former chief information security officer for the State of Washington, has been appointed the head of Security Business Development for the company’s state and local government and education markets.

“Vinod is a recognized cybersecurity thought leader with a passion to foster and transform security in the public sector,” said Sonia Ramsey, regional vice president of Lumen’s state and local government and education markets, who Brahmapuram will be reporting following his appointment.

Prior to his previous role in Washington, Brahmapuram served as the deputy chief information security officer for the State of South Carolina. In addition, he was also the CISO of Strategic Planning as well as Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance with the Department of Health and Human Services for New Hampshire.

Vinod Brahmapuram joined the DHHS in 2005 as a Business Analyst for a small program and progressed through a broad range of business functions to CISO for the $2 billion Department, providing health and human services to the citizens of New Hampshire.

“He has more than 25 years of information technology experience with deep expertise in leading cross-functional teams of internal and external stakeholders in completion of large-scale innovative programs,” Ramsey emphasized. “Vinod has advised governors and legislators on key cyber issues and held leadership positions in cybersecurity in three states.”