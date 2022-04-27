Vice Adm. Robert Sharp: NGA to Call on Industry for ‘GEOINT AI’ Program Support

Vice Adm. Robert Sharp, director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and a two-time Wash100 Award winner, said in his keynote speech at the GEOINT 2022 Symposium the agency plans to collaborate with industry to advance artificial intelligence and machine learning applications.

Sharp told the event audience that NGA will take over operations of GEOINT AI algorithms, platforms, test and evaluation processes under the Department of Defense’s Project Maven.

“In the months to come, we’ll be calling on industry, as we progress with this great responsibility. We want to move forward together, so we can deliver GEOINT at the pace that our warfighters and decision-makers need,” the NGA director said during his keynote address Monday.

DOD introduced the project, also known as the Algorithmic Warfare Cross-Function Team, in April 2017 to drive partnership opportunities across the business and academic sectors in efforts to develop AI-based technology, such as computer vision algorithms, for agency users to manage huge volumes of mission-critical data.

At the symposium, Sharp also gave an overview of three projects under NGA’s Foundation GEOINT initiative. He said one of these is the Source Maritime Automated Processing System, a navigation warning system slated to enter the operational phase by the end of April.

The other two Foundation GEOINT efforts center on the development of a backup to GPS and a gravity data collection instrument.

