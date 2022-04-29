Palo Alto Networks Released Growing Ransomware Threat Report; GovCon Expert Dana Barnes Quoted

Palo Alto Networks announced the release of Unit 42’s, an elite team of security consultants within the company that creates an intelligence-driven, response-ready organization, recent ‘ The Growing Ransomware Threat: 4 Trends and Insights ’ report.

“As a result, ransomware has become one of the top threats in cybersecurity and a focus area for Palo Alto Networks,” said Ryan Olsen, vice president of Threat Intelligence with Unit 42, Palo Alto Networks. “This report provides the latest insights on established and emerging ransomware groups, payment trends, and security best practices. I hope these insights will help you to better understand and manage the threats to your organizations.”

Unit 42 complied the 2022 Ransomware Threat Report to help put all this ransomware activity into context and offer a better understanding of the scope of the ransomware landscape and where the future is headed.

According to the report, the average number of ransomware cases climbed 144 percent to $2.2 million use cases in 2021. Simultaneously, there was an 85 percent increase in the number of victims who had their names and other details posted publicly on dark web “leak sites” as well.

“Always impressed with the knowledge that comes out of our Unit 42 by Palo Alto Networks team,” said GovCon Expert Dana Barnes, who is also a 2022 Wash100 Award recipient. “Staying ahead of the curve with the consistently rising ransomware attacks from threat actors is crucial. The experts with Unit 42 maintain a forward-focus posture, securing our customers (and our customer’s customers) for the long run.”

