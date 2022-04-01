New GSA Strategic Plan Details Modernization Initiatives for Next 5 Years; Robin Carnahan Quoted

The General Services Administration has outlined a five-year strategy to modernize its real estate assets, acquisition processes, government operations, and customer experience and governance technologies.

GSA described Thursday the initiatives on its newly released strategic document as bold and sustainable that promote diversity and inclusion with its customers and suppliers.

According to the plan, the agency will adopt technologies and methods aimed at expediting transactions with client agencies, promoting interagency collaboration, and innovating real estate and acquisition.

“Now more than ever, GSA needs to continue to improve and evolve to meet the needs of our customers and the demands of a 21st-century economy,” wrote Administrator Robin Carnahan.

GSA currently manages a real estate portfolio of over 370 million in rentable square feet and approximately $84 billion in contracts for the federal government.