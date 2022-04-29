ASRC Federal Data Network Technologies Awarded TSA ‘DISCOVER’ Data Security Contract; Carlo Uchello Quoted

ASRC Federal Data Network Technologies announced on Friday that the subsidiary has been awarded the Dynamic Integrated Secure Connectivity for Operational Value and End Point Resiliency (DISCOVER) contract from the Transportation Security Administration.

“We are excited to partner with the TSA to improve the nation’s transportation systems and advance their important mission,” said Carlo Uchello , ASRC Federal Civilian & Health group president.

Through the DISCOVER contract , ASRC Federal Data Network Technologies will support the advancement of TSA’s Security Technology Integrated Program (STIP) by helping to evolve the STIP application suite and meet the demands of end-users and fielded security equipment.

The DISCOVER team will also execute the technical tasks necessary for STIP’s migration to geographically distributed data centers. The contract is valued at approximately $17 million and has a base period of one year, followed by three one-year option periods.

“ASRC Federal brings the institutional knowledge and technical expertise needed to enhance this complex security environment by creating efficiencies at checkpoints and improving agility,” Uchella added.

DISCOVER is the system that integrates TSA screening equipment to automate data collection and management, improve security agility, and increase operational efficiency.

About ASRC Federal

