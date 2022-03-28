Michael Sulmeyer Begins Tenure as Army Principal Cyber Adviser; Christine Wormuth Quoted

Michael Sulmeyer, formerly a cybersecurity official at the White House, has succeeded Terry Mitchell as the U.S. Army’s principal cyber adviser, Fedscoop reported Friday.

Sulmeyer most recently was an adviser to National Security Agency Director Gen. Paul Nakasone, who also leads U.S. Cyber Command.

The newly appointed cyber expert also advised the government on cyber matters during Obama, Trump and Biden administrations.

“Michael will work closely with our G2, G6, the chief information officer and Army Cyber to provide me his independent counsel on cyber-related matters,” said Christine Wormuth, secretary of the Army.

The succession follows Mitchell’s retirement after a career of 44 years, in which he most recently served as the Army’s first principal cyber adviser.