L3Harris and Shield Capital Announce Strategic Cooperation; CEO Christopher Kubasik Quoted

L3Harris Technologies has opted to strategically partner with Shield Capital , a venture capital firm, in a mutually beneficial agreement.

The collaboration seeks to propel the development and deployment of new defense and commercial technologies and offer clients quick-acting services, L3Harris said Tuesday.

Christopher E. Kubasik , CEO and vice chair of L3Harris, said the joint venture is prioritizing “customer demands” and attempting to preempt “global threats.”

“Through internal and partnered efforts, we are assessing and pursuing the most meaningful solutions that will impact across domains and deliver compounding effects,” Kubasik, a three-time Wash100 Award winner, continued.

According to Kubasik, members of Shield Capital’s National Security Board will prove helpful to L3Harris’ mission due to their experience in the national security field. This means they will be familiar with anticipating and identifying the adversarial maneuvers the company is trying to counter.

“The Shield Capital team is steeped in knowledge in these complex matters,” Kubasik commented.

The agreement looks to benefit Shield Capital by allowing other organizations under their umbrella to create and implement ascendent technologies and deliver them to customers in the cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, space sensing and autonomy industries.

Raj M. Shah , managing partner of Shield Capital, highlighted the lack of “typical bureaucracy that inhibits innovation and, ultimately, superiority capabilities” at L3Harris. He noted the company is “uniquely designed” to combat conflict with a mix of commercial and military technical services.

The announcement of the partnership follows L3Harris’ January reorganization of its core businesses from four segments to three: integrated mission systems , space and airborne systems and communication systems.

Earlier this month, the company also released its 2021 sustainability report, detailing its various environmental initiatives and laying out a roadmap for future environmental, social and governance activity.