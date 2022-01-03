L3Harris Streamlining Four Business Segments Into Three; CEO Christopher Kubasik Quoted

L3Harris Technologies announced on Monday that the company is realigning the organization of its core businesses into the following three focused segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems and Communication Systems.

“Our business segments will continue to lead market innovation in their focus areas, fueling advanced solutions for the toughest operational challenges,” said Christopher Kubasik , vice chair and CEO of L3Harris as well as a three-time Wash100 Award winner. “Our customers and partners know L3Harris brings to bear cutting-edge capabilities to tackle some of our most complex national security problems,” he added.

L3Harris began a portfolio shaping process in 2019 with an emphasis on high-growth, technology differentiated businesses that enabled the new, streamlined structure. In the last 30 months, the company has established itself as a trusted prime defense contractor for top-tier U.S. and international missions, including space solutions, autonomous operations, and resilient communications.

“Our intent remains clear: Be THE trusted disruptor for U.S., allied, and partner national security endeavors,” Kubasik explained. “This lean approach will deliver resilient, innovative, end-to-end solutions that propel timely mission success for our customers.”

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across space, air, land, sea, and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 47,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries.