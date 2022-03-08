IRS Launches Taxpayer Experience Office

The Internal Revenue Service has created an office dedicated to delivering and improving taxpayer experience across all transactional aspects.

IRS said Friday its new Taxpayer Experience Office will support a longer-term effort to augment taxpayer services in line with a report to Congress mandated by the Taxpayer First Act.

The agency will spend the next five years focusing on priorities and activities proposed by the Taxpayer Experience Office, which will also work to determine changing industry trends and taxpayer expectations. The office is expected to expand its workforce in the coming months.

The report to Congress builds on taxpayer feedback and listed more than 100 different efforts to support taxpayers. These efforts include expanding e-File and payment options, secure two-way messaging and digital signatures. Experts who helped the government build the Taxpayer Experience Strategy also contributed to the report.

“The IRS is committed to customer experiences that meet taxpayers where they are, in the moments that matter most in people’s lives and in a way that delivers the service that the public expects and deserves,” said Ken Corbin, IRS’ chief taxpayer experience officer.