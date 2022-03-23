Inouye Solar Telescope Begins Scientific Operations Focusing on Sun

The Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope has started conducting scientific observations of the sun and other solar phenomena from East Maui Volcano’s peak in Hawaii.

The National Solar Observatory-operated telescope will produce high-resolution images of the sun and measurements of solar magnetic fields that could help better predict space weather, the National Science Foundation said Tuesday.

According to NSO, Inouye Solar Telescope is the strongest ground-based solar observatory that uses a 13-feet mirror to collect sunlight from 10,000 feet above sea level.

Data from the telescope’s observations will be processed by the Inouye Data Center in Boulder, Colorado, nad released to astronomers and the public.

“NSF’s Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope is a modern technological marvel, named in honor of late Senator Inouye, an American hero and leader dedicated to scientific research and discovery,” shared Sethuraman Panchanathan, director of NSF.

The NSO expects the telescope to conduct missions through four solar cycles until the 2060s.