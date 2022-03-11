GSA Cites Cybersecurity, Digital Services Projects Backed by ARP Investments; Robin Carnahan Quoted

The General Services Administration highlighted several cybersecurity and digital modernization initiatives that were funded through the American Rescue Plan signed in March 2021.

GSA said Thursday ARP provided $1 billion for the Technology Modernization Fund, which has invested about $320 million in nine projects, including efforts at the Office of Personnel Management, GSA, Department of Education, Selective Service System and other agencies to protect citizens’ personal data.

TMF also invested in initiatives to improve public-facing digital services, including the authentication and identity verification features in Login.gov and the Southwest Border Technology Integration Program.

The law allocated $150 million for the Federal Citizen Services Fund and GSA said investments include the launch of the U.S. Digital Corps to help diversify and strengthen the federal technology workforce.

Other investments are updating the website USA.gov to improve its function as a centralized resource of government services and information and providing resources to facilitate access of families to the child tax credit.

“A simple, streamlined and secure digital infrastructure is critical to delivering the services and benefits Americans need, and the American Rescue Plan took major strides toward that goal,” said GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan. “We look forward to building on this progress with reliable, secure, and intuitive digital services that improve the lives of all Americans.”