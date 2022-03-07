DHS Seeks Info on Crowdsourced Vulnerability Assessment Services for Bug Bounty Program

The Department of Homeland Security is looking for companies that can help conduct crowdsourced competitions aimed toward scanning its systems for vulnerabilities in exchange for financial payments.

DHS will accept responses for its request for information on crowdsourced vulnerability assessment services in support of the recently approved Hack DHS program until March 17, according to a SAM.gov notice.

The agency plans to award an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to task a selected company to crowdsource for vulnerability discovery and disclosure services across networks, platforms and information systems.

The contract calls for six time-boxed challenges and two continuous challenges during the one-year base period, with up to 12 time-boxed and five continuous competitions during four one-year option periods, at its facilities and DHS offices in the Washington area.

According to the agency, crowdsourced services are part of a cybersecurity strategy to proactively protect its computer networks and systems.