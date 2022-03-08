Adele Merritt Returns to Intelligence Community as CIO; DNI Avril Haines Quoted

Adele Merritt, who has held various leadership roles in the intelligence community, has been appointed to serve as the IC’s chief information officer.

She will lead ongoing efforts to modernize the community’s information technology enterprise, bolster IT cooperation and protect IT systems, the Director of National Intelligence said Monday.

“Dr. Merritt brings over 20 years of technical, analytic and policy expertise in cyber and national security operations to the role,” said DNI Avril Haines who is also a two-time Wash100 winner.

Merritt joined the National Security Agency as a mathematician for applied research, then went on to hold a range of government roles including the National Security Council’s acting senior director for intelligence programs. She also served as the Department of Energy’s principal deputy CIO for cyber.

The returning IC most recently served as a program manager for Dreamport, a cybersecurity-focused nonprofit, Fedscoop reported Monday.

