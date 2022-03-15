200 Organizations Participate in CISA-Hosted Cybersecurity Drill; Director Jen Easterly Quoted

Nearly 200 public and private sector organizations took part in the eighth edition of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s Cyber Storm exercise that assessed participants’ cybersecurity preparedness, incident response procedures and data exchange processes.

CISA said Monday more than 2,000 representatives from the participating domestic and international entities responded to a simulated cyberattack to test their capabilities against critical infrastructure security threats.

Scenarios at the three-day Cyber Storm VIII event involved ransomware and data exfiltration in operational and traditional enterprise systems.

“An important part of building cyber preparedness and resilience is exercising incident response capabilities, something CISA and our cybersecurity partners do regularly through exercises like Cyber Storm,” said Jen Easterly, director of CISA and an inductee into Executive Mosaic’s Wash100 for 2022.

Easterly urged agencies and companies to update cybersecurity defenses for key assets.