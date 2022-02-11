Gen. Paul Nakasone, commander of U.S. Cyber Command and a 2022 Wash100 Award winner, stressed the importance of partnerships in the fight against evolving cyber threats during a recent CYBERCOM Academic Engagement Network welcome session.

He told over 230 students, faculty and staff members that potential partners and collaborators are in a good position to tackle cybersecurity problems that the military, busy fighting cyber adversaries, couldn’t address, CYBERCOM said Thursday.

The CYBERCOM commander, who is also director of the National Security Agency and chief of the Central Security Service, explained that working with institutions that share the same risks, goals and technologies is the best way to react to and anticipate current cyber threats, which he noted are beyond the scope, scale and depth of previous incidents.

“Ideally, it would be terrific if we could mature this network to the point where we move beyond solely dialogue and develop real solutions, real impacts to our shared challenges,” shared Nakasone, a six-time Wash100 Award recipient.

Established in 2021, AEN gathers 92 academic organizations representing 40 states and CYBERCOM personnel to work on defending U.S. networks.