ManTech Lands $118M Navy Contract to Offer ISR Support to Unmanned Aircrafts; EVP David Hathaway Quoted

Information technology company ManTech has won a five-year, $118 million contract from the U.S. Navy to apply their technological services to unmanned aircraft systems.

The contract is offered by the Naval Surface Warfare Center and expects ManTech to support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance in aircraft systems such as the MQ-4C Triton, the company announced Tuesday.

“Under this important recompete win, our aim is to ensure battle-space dominance at speed across the full range of combat scenarios,” said David Hathaway , executive vice president and general manager of ManTech’s defense sector.

Hathaway also emphasized intelligent systems engineering as a key proficiency in ManTech’s toolbox.

NSWC’s contract will see ManTech employing model-based systems engineering alongside the company’s cyber range environment, ACRE. ManTech’s work will also utilize electro-optical infrared sensors that bolster vision in any light condition.

The project comes as part of the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s multiple award contract vehicle.

It arrives on the heels of an $88 million task order under which ManTech is providing test and evaluation support to Navy weapons and combat systems. That contract is also a product of the Naval Surface Warfare Center and was announced in January 2022.