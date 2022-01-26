ManTech Wins $88M Navy Task Order to Provide Weapons and Combat Systems T&E; EVP David Hathaway Quoted

Defense contractor ManTech has secured a five-year, $88 million task order from the U.S. Navy to administer test and evaluation support to weapons and combat systems.

The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract is awarded by the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division and sees that ManTech will offer T&E support for software programs and safety certification, as well as technical mission assessment and engineering expertise, the company said Wednesday.

David Hathaway , the recently appointed executive vice president and general manager of ManTech’s defense sector, said this was the next in a repeated history of partnership between the company and NSWCDD.

“When it comes to total dedication to the customer mission, we work at speed to deliver T&E that ensures top performance of U.S. Navy combat platforms now and in the future,” Hathaway continued.

Some of the weapon systems and combat system programs ManTech will be working on include the Aegis Combat System, Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense System and the Ship Self-Defense System Aircraft Carrier.

In addition, the company will provide T&E for the Littoral Combat Ship and the Zumwalt class guided missile destroyers.

The aforementioned technical mission assessment and engineering services will be available for ships and sites across the globe under the successful recompete contract.

ManTech is currently working on developing and upgrading the U.S. Navy’s radar and electronic warfare systems in a five-year, $110 million contract.

This contract is in collaboration with the Naval Surface Warfare Center’s Crane Division and was announced in June 2021.