Sen. Gary Peters Presents Cybersecurity Bill for Commercial Satellites

Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., has introduced a bill that would provide cybersecurity resources in support of commercial satellite companies.

The Satellite Cybersecurity Act would task the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to provide recommendations to both satellite owners and operators in the commercial sector, Peters’ office said Wednesday.

CISA may tailor some of these recommendations to small businesses and would additionally release publicly available guidance that companies can use as a reference for satellite-specific cybersecurity.

The bipartisan legislation aims to secure commercial satellites and industrial control systems from cyber threats.

Commercial satellites deliver information to support a variety of everyday activities including navigation, scientific research and agriculture. Industrial control systems allow operators to run critical infrastructure including electrical grids and pipelines.

“It’s clear the government must provide more cybersecurity support to small businesses and other companies that own and operate commercial satellites before it’s too late,” said Peters, who chairs the Senate’s Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.