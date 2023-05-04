Senators Reintroduce Commercial Satellite Cybersecurity Bill

Sens. Gary Peters, D-Mich., and John Cornyn, R-Texas, have reintroduced legislation that tasks the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency with providing recommendations on protecting commercial satellite operators from cyberthreats.

The Satellite Cybersecurity Act would direct CISA to consolidate voluntary satellite cybersecurity recommendations for companies and develop guidance for small businesses to help them defend their space-based systems against cyberattacks that could significantly impact national and economic security, the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee said Wednesday.

The bipartisan bill would also require CISA to establish a public online hub for satellite-specific cybersecurity resources and the Government Accountability Office to study how the government ensures the security of commercial satellites.

“This bipartisan bill will ensure that commercial satellite owners and operators have the tools and resources they need to strengthen their cybersecurity defenses,” Peters said.