SAIC Books Prime Position in 10 Pools on GSA ASTRO Contract

Science Applications International Corporation has been selected for prime positions on the General Services Administration’s potential 10-year, multibillion-dollar ASTRO contract .

The Reston, Virginia-based information technology company is one of only six companies to win positions in all 10 pools of the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity ASTRO contract, SAIC said Tuesday.

Under the contract, SAIC will leverage its capabilities in engineering, artificial intelligence and digital services to perform work in all ten ASTRO pools including data operations, mission operations, aviation, ground, space, maritime, development/systems integration, research, support and training.

The ASTRO contract vehicle, sponsored by the Department of Defense and managed by GSA’s Federal Systems Integration and Management Center office, covers the development, integration and operation of manned, unmanned and optionally manned systems, robotics and platforms.

SAIC’s ASTRO contract follows the company’s recent win of a $99 million contract to provide weapon system modeling support for the U.S. Air Force.

In a recent Executive Spotlight interview with ExecutiveBiz, Vincent DiFronzo , senior vice president of the Air Force and COCOM Business Unit at SAIC, commented on the Air Force win and explained how the company’s digital engineering capabilities are supporting the service branch’s mission under the contract.