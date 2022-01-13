ASRC Federal Space and Defense Wins Positions on GSA Astro for Robotics Work; CEO Jennifer Felix Quoted

ASRC Federal Space and Defense (AS&D) has won prime positions on six pools of the General Services Administration’s ten-year ASTRO contract vehicle, which funds work on manned, unmanned and optionally manned platforms and robotics.

The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract award is offered by GSA’s Federal Systems Integration and Management Center (FEDSIM) and services the Department of Defense, the engineering solutions subsidiary said Thursday.

Jennifer Felix , president and CEO of ASRC Federal , who is also a 2021 Wash100 Award recipient, expressed the company’s excitement for the opportunity the contract vehicle presents to build on ASRC’s relationship with the Department of Defense.

Felix continued, “Our experienced and mission-driven team will be eligible to provide systems integration and development, research and development, and support services for the Department and its military personnel in their efforts across all-domains, including space, maritime and ground.”

The six individual contract pools on which ASRC Federal Space and Defense won a spot include space, maritime and ground, as well as systems integration and development, research and development and support services.

The company’s mission support credentials and its history of supporting government government defense efforts were among the qualifications that attracted FEDSIM.

At first, the contract vehicle enables AS&D to partner with the Department of Defense, with the expectation of widening the outreach of services to other federal civilian agencies over the course of the ten-year period.

ASRC Federal Space and Defense is currently collaborating with the DoD in an ongoing mission to engineer, integrate, verify and validate mission platforms for the Rocket Systems Launch Program.

The potential nine-year, $225.5 million contract award was announced in December 2021 and will entail planning and analysis of logistics processes for component sustainment, booster assembly and testing, handling and transportation, and other tasks.