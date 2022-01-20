NCI Secures Prime Spot on $800M U.S. Army TEIS IV Contract; CEO Paul Dillahay Quoted

NCI Information Systems announced on Thursday that the company has won a prime position on a ten-year, $800 million U.S. Army Information Systems Engineering Command’s (USAISEC) Total Engineering and Integration Services (TEIS) IV multiple-award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract from the service branch.

“Our team was honored to be selected again to support the TEIS program and to have the opportunity to continue to serve our Army customers. NCI takes great pride in supporting USAISEC programs, as we’ve done for well over a decade,” said Paul A. Dillahay , president and CEO of NCI, as well as a 2022 Wash100 Award recipient.

Under the contract, NCI will continue to provide USAISEC with engineering and integration services, including cybersecurity at locations around the world. NCI will support work on the TEIS IV contract at Fort Huachuca, Ariz., and at U.S. Army facilities and deployments worldwide.

The TEIS IV contract requires support around the globe at secure locations to provide secure infrastructure, planning, design, development, testing and related services. NCI has a long history of success in supporting the U.S. Army and government in a range of challenging environments and will continue that work under the TEIS IV program.

“We look forward to continuing our outstanding work by providing cutting-edge engineering, cybersecurity and integration services to the Army, including leveraging our Empower AI Platform™, to help them achieve mission success around the world,” Dillahay added.

The TEIS IV is a follow-on to TEIS III, also supported by NCI, and enables the Army to invest in technology and development to ensure command and control operations on a global scale, as well as the security and efficiency of our nation’s warfighters.