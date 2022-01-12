Managing Director John Song Highlights Record Shattering Year for Baird

John Song , managing director for Baird and a 2021 Wash100 Award recipient, recently posted a full breakdown of the company’s accomplishments in 2021, which includes its Government & Defense M&A team closing 21 transactions totaling more than $7.5 billion in aggregate value.

“By any measure, 2021 was a record-breaking year for the Government & Defense sector – transaction volume, M&A valuation, and capital inflows across private equity, corporates, venture capital, SPACs, and lenders,” said John Song.

“We saw an acceleration of highly strategic deals at “super premium” valuations and a continuation of preemptive buyer interest. It was also a year for investments in disruptive technologies, including space, autonomy, electronic warfare, and AI / ML,” Song added.

In addition, Song also celebrated the accomplishments of Baird’s clients in 2021, which includes their expansion into top federal priorities such as C4ISR, data analytics, digital transformation, healthcare and more technologies across DoD, Intel, and civilian agencies.

“It was also a record year for Baird’s Equity Capital Markets practice, which priced 47 IPOs and 57 follow-on offerings,” Song explained. “We are proud of our award-winning Equity Research team, covering notable names in the sector across the defense primes, defense technology, and government services companies.”

John Song also mentioned the 1,200 industry executives and investor registrants who attended Baird’s 4th Annual Government & Defense Conference back in November.

Visit LinkedIn to read the full feature from 2021 Wash100 Award winner John Song.