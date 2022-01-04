Kristin Robertson, Brad Tousley Join Raytheon Intelligence & Space Leadership Team; President Roy Azevedo Quoted

Raytheon Intelligence & Space (RI&S) announced on Tuesday that Kristin Robertson and Brad Tousley have joined the business unit’s leadership team to further position RI&S to deliver excellence to our customers in 2022 and beyond.

Kristin Robertson has assumed the role of president of its Space & C2 strategic business unit, effective immediately Robertson will serve on the RI&S senior team and report directly to Roy Azevedo , president of RI&S and a two-time Wash100 Award winner.

“Kristin brings a wealth of experience to RI&S as well as a proven track record of leading and growing complex product lines,” said Azevedo. “She and the S&C2 team will help us meet growing space market demand and support our customer’s evolving missions.”

Robertson served as vice president and general manager of autonomous systems at Boeing, leading autonomous technologies, intelligence capabilities and networking solutions from seabed to space. During Robertson’s tenure, she led and grew several multi-billion-dollar product lines.

In addition, Brad Tousley will serve as president of Blue Canyon Technologies , reporting to Robertson as part of the Space & C2 strategic business unit.

Tousley previously served as lead for RI&S’ Advanced Concepts & Technology, and as president of Raytheon BBN Technologies. He joined Raytheon Company in 2019 with deep experience spanning government agencies, the private sector and the U.S. military.