Wait, don't miss out on the latest GovCon industry news!

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveGov provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings

*By clicking "Join us now" you agree to receive emails, promotions and general messages from ExecutiveGov. In addition, you also agree to ExecutiveGov's Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.

x
/

Government’s First Pulse Survey Gathered Preliminary Input From Over 2M Federal Employees; Pam Coleman Quoted

1 min read

Pam Coleman, associate director of performance and personnel management at the Office of Management and Budget, said the government’s first pulse survey gathered workforce-related input from about two million civilian respondents across 24 federal agencies.

The survey, conducted in October, focused on pandemic and safety efforts, workforce equity and inclusion and employee engagement, she wrote in a piece published Friday on the performance.gov website.

The President’s Management Council worked with the General Services Administration, the Office of Personnel Management and the OMB to conduct the survey, which is intended to inform government leaders about the status and needs of federal employees.

Gathered input can help leaders make decisions that support and strengthen the federal workforce. Researchers from the University of California, Berkeley’s The People Lab provided topics for the survey.

The government will complete second and third pulse surveys to build on the preliminary data gathered through the first one.

ExecutiveGov Logo

Sign Up Now! Executive Gov provides you with Free Daily Updates and News Briefings about General News

Tags:

You might be interested in