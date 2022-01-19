DARPA Announces Solicitation for Warfare Strategy Analytics

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency seeks proposals of machine-generated, campaign-scale analytics that can produce warfare strategies, and plans to award $39 million for associated development efforts.

The Strategic Chaos Engine for Planning, Tactics, Experimentation and Resiliency or SCEPTER program seeks analytic engines that can deliver machine-generated strategies for evaluation-based warfare planning, DARPA said Tuesday in a SAM.gov notice.

Work under SCEPTER will run for a 36-month period divided equally into two phases.

Interested parties may submit proposals containing technical and cost details covering only phase one, as DARPA plans to release phase two instructions to participants before the initial phase’s completion.

DARPA expects to accommodate multiple awards under SCEPTER and will provide resources based on proposal quality and fund availability.

The agency will entertain submitted questions through Feb. 14 and will accept proposals through March 11.