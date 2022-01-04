Daniel Lecce Named DCSA Deputy Director

Daniel Lecce, a retired U.S. Marine Corps major general, will assume the role of deputy director at the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) on Jan. 18th.

He will serve as principal adviser to the DCSA director and help manage resources, shape policies and oversee operational activities to meet the agency’s mission, DCSA said Monday.

Lecce most recently served as staff judge advocate and senior legal adviser to the commandant of the Marine Corps. In this position, he offered legal advice on cyber law, intelligence oversight, intelligence operations law and other strategic issues.

His military career included time as assistant judge advocate general of the Navy for military justice, senior legal adviser to U.S. Southern Command and general counsel for II Marine Expeditionary Force.

DCSA said Lecce’s appointment was the result of an extensive selection process that included a call for nominations from across the intelligence community, Department of Defense, security enterprise and the defense industrial base.